GALLERY: pictures from Wigan's spectacular Streets Apart festival

Artistic talent was put centre stage in spectacular fashion as Wigan hosted its first Streets Apart festival.

Over two days the town centre was awash with culture as a whole host of people showcased their work, whether it be dancers, singers, poets or those who created two amazing giant puppets which took part in the opening parade from Mesnes Park.

And Wigan’s history and heritage was very much at the forefront of the action.

The weather wasn’t as kind has it could have been on the Saturday but the venture was still declared a huge success.

The pictures here were taken by freelance photographer Josh Cadogan and Wigan Today photographer Kelvin Stuttard.

