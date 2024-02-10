News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Gallery: Take a look at Wigan's new Bar 37

We take a look inside the new 37 Bar and Bistro open on Mesnes Street, Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 10th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

Former Wigan Warriors player Sean Gleeson, his partner Kate Edwards and business partner Stephen Haselden took over the former Lily and Arthur’s premises towards the end of 2023.

They are hoping to get the kitchen open by the beginning of March and want to create some outdoor seating in time for summer.

Two of the three owners, Stephen Haselden and former Wigan Warrior Sean Gleeson.

1. No.37 Bar and Bistro

Two of the three owners, Stephen Haselden and former Wigan Warrior Sean Gleeson. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

2. No.37 Bar and Bistro

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. No.37 Bar and Bistro

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. No.37 Bar and Bistro

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan