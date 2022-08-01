GALLERY: Wigan and Leigh Hospice holds garden party

Summer rain did not deter crowds of people flocking to Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s garden party.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:30 pm

There were plenty of attractions as the Hindley-based charity opened its doors, including games, tombolas and music from Wigan Ukulele Club.

Stalls sold a vast array of goods, including cakes, cheese, dog treats and jewellery.

The popular event is a key fund-raiser for the hospice and the proceeds help to pay for the care of terminally ill patients and their families.

1. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party

Sophie Cannon and Kate Gaynor

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party

Mavis Valentine, Cynthia Taylor, Becca Taylor and Elizabeth Hayward

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party

Ten-year-old Leon Chapman at his stall Crafty Little Things

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party

Enjoying the garden party

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 5