GALLERY: Wigan and Leigh Hospice holds garden party

There were plenty of attractions as the Hindley-based charity opened its doors, including games, tombolas and music from Wigan Ukulele Club.
Stalls sold a vast array of goods, including cakes, cheese, dog treats and jewellery.
The popular event is a key fund-raiser for the hospice and the proceeds help to pay for the care of terminally ill patients and their families.
1. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party
Sophie Cannon and Kate Gaynor
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party
Mavis Valentine, Cynthia Taylor, Becca Taylor and Elizabeth Hayward
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party
Ten-year-old Leon Chapman at his stall Crafty Little Things
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Wigan and Leigh Hospice's garden party
Enjoying the garden party
Photo: Daniel Martino