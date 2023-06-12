Hundreds of cyclists donned their helmets and geared up in sweltering heat to take part in the Wigan Bike Ride.

Mesnes Park was filled with bicycles on Sunday morning as people of all ages prepared to take on the challenge.

The main ride covered 50 miles, with cyclists able to choose between a “hardcore” and flatter “highway” route, while there was also a five-mile family ride.

The popular seventh annual event was organised to raise money for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The charity’s namesake Jack Johnson was among those who took part in the day alongside his parents, former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and wife Alex, who founded the charity, and his brother James.

The charity’s next big sporting event will be the Wigan 10k and family mile on Sunday, September 3.

