GALLERY: Wigan cadets hold parade to celebrate the King's coronation
A parade and family day was held at a Wigan cadet detachment to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
Special guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, who were joined by their cadet of the year from St John Ambulance.
Stands were on display to demonstrate fieldcraft that personnel eat and sleep in, with navigation and cadets showing off their first aid skills.
