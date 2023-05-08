GALLERY: Wigan celebrates King Charles III's coronation
Celebrations were held right across the borough in honour of King Charles III’s coronation.
Street parties with neighbours, family celebrations and lit-up buildings marked the special occasion.
The Old Rectory care home in Standish celebrated with residents and their families, while Shawcross care home in Ashton received a coronation party pack from Miller Homes containing a range of King Charles III-themed décor including buntings, hand-held flags, bowler hats, posters, large flags and a range of coronation themed picnic items and utensils.
We asked our readers to send in pictures of your coronation celebrations and you didn’t disappoint.
Here is how Wigan celebrated the King’s coronation