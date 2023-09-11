GALLERY: Wigan Diggers Festival 2023
Music, speeches and entertainment were to be enjoyed at the annual Wigan Diggers Festival 2023 - celebrating the 17th century socialist Gerrard Winstanley, held in Believe Square.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
The legacy of Wigan-born Gerrard Winstanley was also the subject of talks and discussions at The Museum of Wigan Life and the Parish Church, including a return of the legendary film-maker, Ken Loach.
Last year’s festival was cancelled at the 11th hour following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
