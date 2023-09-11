News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

GALLERY: Wigan Diggers Festival 2023

Music, speeches and entertainment were to be enjoyed at the annual Wigan Diggers Festival 2023 - celebrating the 17th century socialist Gerrard Winstanley, held in Believe Square.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST

The legacy of Wigan-born Gerrard Winstanley was also the subject of talks and discussions at The Museum of Wigan Life and the Parish Church, including a return of the legendary film-maker, Ken Loach.

Last year’s festival was cancelled at the 11th hour following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

.

1. Wigan Diggers Festival 2023

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Diggers Festival 2023 Ken Loach

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Diggers Festival 2023

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Diggers Festival 2023

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan