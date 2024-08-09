The Grand Arcade hosted a comedic sports event to encourage future athletes of Wigan to take some light hearted and comedic advice from two 1980’s PE teachers, Mr Stretch and Mr Armstrong who are always firm but fair.

They are on a mission to get the nation fit using only their enthusiasm, a roving musical pommel horse and some PE kits rescued from the lost and found locker. Remember it’s not about the taking part, it’s the winning that counts!

The Van Dunk Brothers also delighted crowds with their award-winning dry-land synchronized swimming display, using only a kitsch soundtrack, physical comedy and two bottles of still mineral water.