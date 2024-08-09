Gallery: Wigan shopping centre celebrates Paris Olympics

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:32 GMT
A Wigan shopping centre has been celebrating the Olympics with a special event.

The Grand Arcade hosted a comedic sports event to encourage future athletes of Wigan to take some light hearted and comedic advice from two 1980’s PE teachers, Mr Stretch and Mr Armstrong who are always firm but fair.

They are on a mission to get the nation fit using only their enthusiasm, a roving musical pommel horse and some PE kits rescued from the lost and found locker. Remember it’s not about the taking part, it’s the winning that counts!

The Van Dunk Brothers also delighted crowds with their award-winning dry-land synchronized swimming display, using only a kitsch soundtrack, physical comedy and two bottles of still mineral water.

Pippa and Jessica at the special event to celebrate the Olympics in Paris featuring comedy extraordinaires The Van Dunk Brothers from the Bread and Butter Theatre Company.

1. Grand Arcade Olympics event

Pippa and Jessica at the special event to celebrate the Olympics in Paris featuring comedy extraordinaires The Van Dunk Brothers from the Bread and Butter Theatre Company. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Grand Arcade Olympics event

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Grand Arcade Olympics event

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

4. Grand Arcade Olympics event

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGrand Arcade
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice