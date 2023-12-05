GALLERY: Wigan township's Christmas markets return to spread festive cheer
With Christmas just around the corner, a Wigan township hosted its annual festive markets.
By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Stallholders gathered to spread seasonal goodwill to the residents of Standish, providing all manner of gift ideas to residents complemented by entertainment.
On social media, Standish Christmas Market organisers said: “The reason we love putting on the market every year is that it brings the community together and kicks off the local festivities! And thank you to everyone who donated their cups back to us! Each one we get back is a donation of £1 towards next year’s event.”
