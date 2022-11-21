Families from across the borough supported BBC Children In Need’s Spotacular appeal, which raised £35m.

The 2022 television show marked the crescendo of this year’s fund-raising activities for the charity.

It featured a glittering array of famous faces to entertain the nation, while shining a light on the young people across the UK facing challenges and the urgent need for support due to the cost-of-living crisis.

There were also sketches and special editions of hit TV shows such as Blankety Blank and The Repair Shop.

We asked Wigan Today readers for their spotty pictures and they did not disappoint!

1. Children In Need 2022 Children In Need Photo: Joanne Hutchinson Photo Sales

2. Children In Need 2022 . Photo: Kevin Pennington Photo Sales

3. Children In Need 2022 . Photo: Louise Baron Photo Sales

4. Children In Need 2022 Macie-Lea, eight Photo: Kelly Holland Photo Sales