GALLERY: Wigan Youth Zone celebrates Eurovision
A Wigan charity put on a party for its members to celebrate some of Europe’s finest pop acts.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Members of all ages at Wigan Youth Zone celebrated the Eurovision Song Contest with music, dressing up and dancing, focusing on this year’s theme of “united by music”.
The event itself took place in Liverpool on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, with Swedish entry Loreen scooping the top prize with her song Tattoo.
