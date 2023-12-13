News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Youth Zone celebrates 'WYZmas'

Wigan Youth Zone launched its festive season with its annual ‘WYZmas’ market.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

The free family Christmas community event transformed the facility into a Christmas wonderland with Christmas crafts, inflatables, entertainment and Santa’s grotto.

It boasted a variety of market stalls offering homemade cakes, hand-made cards, decorations, toys, and gifts, as well as seasonal food and drink.

The charity has also launched its initiative to combat holiday hunger by providing free meals to all of its members visiting throughout December.

Meeting Father Christmas

Free hot meals for all young people in December

Biscuit Decorating

Autumn Sweethearts stall

