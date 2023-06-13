News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Youth Zone throws a 10th birthday party

Wigan Youth Zone celebrated its 10th birthday with a community event.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST

The spectacular celebration was filled with entertainment, activities, and a whole lot of fun for families and young people of all ages.

Highlights of the event included: show-stopping performances, inflatable fun, entertainment from the Wigan True Levellers Community Samba Band, a visit from Wigan Athletic mascot Crusty the Pie, as well as a variety of activities and workshops.

WYZ 10th Birthday

. Photo: WYZ

WYZ 10th Birthday

. Photo: WYZ

WYZ 10th Birthday

. Photo: WYZ

WYZ 10th Birthday

. Photo: WYZ

