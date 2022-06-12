GALLERY: Women's Euro 2022 roadshow

Excitement is building as the football tournament takes place next month, with some of the matches taking place in the borough.
1. Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow
Suzy Ratcliffe with Jaxon, five, and Allana, eight, right, pictured with the Women's Euro 2022 trophy,
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow
-
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow
Young fan, seven-month-old Aurora Leigh enjoys the event.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow
Family fun at children and adults take part in the interactive workshops at the Women's Euro 2022 Roadshow, held at Mesnes Park, Wigan.
Photo: Michelle Adamson