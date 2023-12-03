GALLERY: Your pictures of fun in the snow as Wigan turns wintry

Wigan residents were greeted with a blanket of snow as they woke up and pulled open the curtains on Sunday morning.

The snow started to fall on Saturday afternoon and everything was white and glistening by the next day.

Excited youngsters have been wrapping up warm to build snowmen, throw snowballs and have fun on sledges – with a few adults joining the fun too.

It was the first snowfall of the winter and came during the first weekend of December, helping to get people into the Christmas spirit.

We asked Wigan Today readers to share their photographs in the snow and were inundated with hundreds of replies.

Here are some of the best pictures of people enjoying the white stuff.

