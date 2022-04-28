Customers and colleagues at Bents Garden and Home are able to donate £44,597 for Solving Kids’ Cancer, after it was named its charity of the year for 2021.

Money raised will help the organisation in its fight for a future where no child dies of neuroblastoma or suffers from its treatments.

The charity is close to the hearts of those at the Glazebury centre following the loss of its financial director’s great-niece, six-year-old Jossie Leaver, who bravely battled neuroblastoma: a rare cancer that develops in nerve tissue.

Left to right: Joanna Huddart from Manchester Mind, Matthew Bent, Cassie and Stewart Leaver with Dougie and Gail Jackson, CEO of Solving Kids Cancer.

Jossie’s parents Stewart and Cassie and younger brother Dougie helped present the cheque to Gail Jackson, CEO of Solving Kids’ Cancer.

Gail said: “We are honoured to have been chosen by Bents as their Charity of the Year. It has been our absolute pleasure working together over the past year, the Butterfly Ball being a highlight, it was the most magical evening.

“To receive this amount of money from Bents is incredible. It will make such a huge difference to Solving Kids’ Cancer UK and allow us to support children diagnosed with the devastating cancer neuroblastoma and invest in clinical research.

"Bents support and enthusiasm for fundraising activities has been magnificent. Thank you so much to everyone at Bents and Stewart and Cassie Leaver.”

The team from Solving Kids’ Cancer was joined for the presentation by representatives of Manchester Mind: Bents’ 2022 Charity of the Year.

The company’s MD Matthew Bent said: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised so much for Solving Kids’ Cancer and I would like to say a big thank you to all our customers and colleagues who have helped throughout the year to make the campaign such a success.

“We are now looking forward to working with Manchester Mind, another fantastic cause which we hope to not only raise funds for, but also awareness of the fantastic work they do to support mental health.”