GCSE RESULTS DAY: WIGAN teens celebrate success

Wigan pupils have been praised to the skies for their resilience and star qualities for succeeding in their GCSEs against the odds.The mainly 16-year-olds who were picking up their results this time had really been through the mill in their earlier education thanks to the long-term disruption caused by Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions.And this latest cohort were the first in three years to be subjected to the rigorous marking schemes that were applied pre-pandemic.But time and again headteachers have been praising a multitude of individual performances that will take many Wigan teenagers into higher and further education or the world of work.While higher grades have gone down nationally, many borough schools more than held their own and in fact Outwood Hindley recorded its biggest number of top grades ever.