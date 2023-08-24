News you can trust since 1853
GCSE RESULTS DAY: WIGAN teens celebrate success

Wigan pupils have been praised to the skies for their resilience and star qualities for succeeding in their GCSEs against the odds.The mainly 16-year-olds who were picking up their results this time had really been through the mill in their earlier education thanks to the long-term disruption caused by Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions.And this latest cohort were the first in three years to be subjected to the rigorous marking schemes that were applied pre-pandemic.But time and again headteachers have been praising a multitude of individual performances that will take many Wigan teenagers into higher and further education or the world of work.While higher grades have gone down nationally, many borough schools more than held their own and in fact Outwood Hindley recorded its biggest number of top grades ever.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST

Here is a gallery of just some of the pupils being richly lauded for their academic efforts.

Happy students celebrate their results at Standish Community High School.

1. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2023

Happy students celebrate their results at Standish Community High School. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Standish Community High School - from left, Harry Waterworth, Matthew Witkiewicz and Alex Ince.

2. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2023

Standish Community High School - from left, Harry Waterworth, Matthew Witkiewicz and Alex Ince. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Standish Community High School - from left, Ruby Hepworth and Paris Bolton.

3. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2023

Standish Community High School - from left, Ruby Hepworth and Paris Bolton. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Standish Community High School

4. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2023

Standish Community High School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

