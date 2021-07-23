Generous golfers raise thousands for transplant charity in memory of Wigan dad

Louise Hughes with son George

The fund-raiser which remembered Dave Hughes took place at Wigan Golf Club in support of the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association.

Around 170 golfers competing in more than 40 teams took to the greens at the Haigh venue and raised an incredible £8,900.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Priest, Liam Rigby, George Hughes, Daniel Glaze and Chris Bennett

His wife Louise, from Whelley, said: “It is fantastic. Everyone has made such an effort.

“We have always had really good support through everything.”

Louise and Dave’s son George, who is four and a keen golfer, teed off with the teams as they started their rounds.

The golf was followed by a raffle and prize-giving as well as food and entertainment provided by a singer.

Craig Santer, Simon Jackson, John Haigh and Ken Barratt

Dave suffered from a congenital heart defect and spent several years on the list waiting for an organ transplant before finally undergoing an operation.

Sadly, though, he suffered numerous complications and died in May 2018, 11 weeks after receiving his new heart.

Since his death Louise has also campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

She said: “We want to help other families and cut the time people are waiting for transplants.

“If we could do that it would give people a better chance.

“Dave waited four and a half years for his heart and was quite poorly when he received it.

“If he had received it sooner it might have been a different outcome.”

The Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association is run by people who have received new hearts or lungs themselves and helps with the costs of families going to and from hospital, provides accommodation for loved ones to stay in when transplants are being done and supports athletes going to the Transplant Games.