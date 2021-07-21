Get active as popular parkruns return to Wigan
Runners and walkers will be excitedly pulling on their trainers this weekend for the return of parkrun.
The free 5km event was held every Saturday at 9am at parks and green spaces across the country, but has been cancelled since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But hundreds of events in England will resume this Saturday, including those at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash.
They are organised by teams of volunteers and open to people of all abilities who wish to run or walk the 5km courses.
A 2km children’s event named Leigh junior parkrun is held on Sunday mornings at Leigh Sports Village.
That had been restricted to youngsters aged four to 10 since returning recently, but all children up to the age of 14 can take part from this Sunday.
To register or find out more, go to www.parkrun.org.uk.
