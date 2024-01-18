Residents, visitors and commuters are being asked to give their views on a Wigan town centre ahead of regeneration works getting underway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The #OurFutureAshton plan was awarded £6.6m from a national fund last year, with proposals including a shop front grant, upgraded streets, improvements for cyclists and pedestrians, and exciting plans to bring the historic market square back into use as a public space.

Everyone who lives or works in, commutes through or visits Ashton is being encouraged to give their views on the current town centre.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Danny Fletcher, Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Coun Jenny Bullen and Coun Andrew Bullen in Ashton town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux said: “These plans were developed in partnership with the local community and we are really looking forward to getting underway.

“By talking to residents, commuters and visitors before we start and again once the works are complete, we will be able to get a real sense of where this investment has had the most impact.

“Much of the preparatory work is already progressing, and it will be great to see boots on the ground, delivering this exciting project for Ashton town centre.”

The survey will ask questions around what people think about the town centre now, how safe they feel, what sense of community spirit there is, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of place at Wigan Council Aidan Thatcher said: “By gathering opinions before the regeneration gets underway, and then again following completion, we will be able to evaluate the impact of this investment.

“The plans are centred on the heart of the town centre, including the historic market site, Garswood Street and Gerard Street, and celebrate the town’s cultural heritage.

“In partnership with Ashton Innovation Board and others, we are working to deliver the best we can for Ashton, drive up visitor numbers and support existing and new businesses.”

The survey is available via www.wigan.gov.uk/OurFutureAshton and closes on Monday February 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two drop-in workshops taking place, to support anyone who may have difficulty accessing the survey online.