Globe actors kept in mint condition by Wigan's Uncle Joe

Will Edgerton on stage

Will, who is playing Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre until October 17, took a jar of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls to rehearsals as he knew they helped his throat cope with the demands of regular performances.

Now the mints have become a firm favourite with other cast members and are in the green room before every performance. Regular supplies are being sent down by the company whenever Will’s family, who still live in Wigan, visit him in London.

Will, who made his name in the films Cherry, Man Down and Mother Earth, said: “Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls help my voice when I’m performing on stage, so it seemed the obvious thing to do to take some to the theatre with me. I’ve eaten them for most of my life and now the rest of the cast like them as well.”

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls joint managing directors John and Antony Winnard said: “Over the years we have had lots of people telling us why they like Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls but to hear that they are helping the actors at one of the most famous theatres in the world is fantastic.”

Romeo and Juliet’s cast also includes Alfred Enoch, who plays Romeo, Beth Cordingly who plays Lady Capulet and Benidorm actor Adam Gillen, who plays Mercutio.