Ofsted carried out its first full inspection of Fir Tree Fishery CIC, in Appley Bridge, and judged it to be “good” in all areas.

It was established in September 2018 and provides education and training for students aged 16 to 25 with special educational needs.

Concerns were raised during its first monitoring visit in 2020, but things have improved since and a second visit found changes had been made.

Centre manager Daniel Bowman, with managing directors Martin Taylor and Darren Fletcher at Fir Tree Fishery CIC

During the recent inspection, Ofsted found most students made “good progress” and were “ambitious” for their futures, going on to further study, work or volunteering.

Their behaviour was “exemplary”, they enjoyed talks by guest speakers and there were enrichment opportunities.

Governors, leaders, managers and staff had “high expectations” of what students could achieve and had created a “challenging and aspirational curriculum”, Ofsted reported.

Staff were “suitably qualified and experienced”, safeguarding arrangements were “effective” and parents were “delighted” with the education.

Lead inspector Alison Cameron Brandwood wrote: “Students have high expectations of themselves and strive to achieve their goals. They appreciate the helpful and supportive staff who ‘treat them well’. Students benefit from the inclusive culture that leaders have developed. They are very kind, sensitive and supportive towards each other. Students are polite and well mannered. They enjoy coming to college, which they find fun and interesting.”

Ofsted found the college could improve by ensuring staff were trained to develop students’ literacy skills while on work placements and that tutors and work coaches plan learning so it is reinforced across the curriculum.

They also said high-quality independent careers guidance was needed.

Managing director Martin Taylor said: “I feel that the Ofsted inspection was conducted in a really good manner. I felt that they totally understood our organisation, how we support our learners and they identified our areas of strength.

"We are grateful for the support of the local community, from parents, students, local services and the local authorities that we work with, including Wigan.

“Now as a management and leadership team we have taken on board further areas of development and we are well under way and will be going for an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted at the next visit.”