Glowing Ofsted report for Wigan college Fir Tree Fishery where students make 'good progress'
Students “enjoy” going to an independent college and make “good progress”, according to education inspectors.
Ofsted carried out its first full inspection of Fir Tree Fishery CIC, in Appley Bridge, and judged it to be “good” in all areas.
It was established in September 2018 and provides education and training for students aged 16 to 25 with special educational needs.
Concerns were raised during its first monitoring visit in 2020, but things have improved since and a second visit found changes had been made.
During the recent inspection, Ofsted found most students made “good progress” and were “ambitious” for their futures, going on to further study, work or volunteering.
Their behaviour was “exemplary”, they enjoyed talks by guest speakers and there were enrichment opportunities.
Governors, leaders, managers and staff had “high expectations” of what students could achieve and had created a “challenging and aspirational curriculum”, Ofsted reported.
Staff were “suitably qualified and experienced”, safeguarding arrangements were “effective” and parents were “delighted” with the education.
Lead inspector Alison Cameron Brandwood wrote: “Students have high expectations of themselves and strive to achieve their goals. They appreciate the helpful and supportive staff who ‘treat them well’. Students benefit from the inclusive culture that leaders have developed. They are very kind, sensitive and supportive towards each other. Students are polite and well mannered. They enjoy coming to college, which they find fun and interesting.”
Ofsted found the college could improve by ensuring staff were trained to develop students’ literacy skills while on work placements and that tutors and work coaches plan learning so it is reinforced across the curriculum.
They also said high-quality independent careers guidance was needed.