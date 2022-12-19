2. FEBRUARY - Beauty spot named as one of prettiest places to walk in the UK

A popular beauty spot has been named as one of the top walking locations in the UK. Fairy Glen, near Appley Bridge, had seen a surge in visitor numbers since the coronavirus pandemic began, with thousands of people travelling from far and wide to enjoy the green space. It has now been ranked as the third prettiest walk in the UK in a new study by Parkdean Resorts, which looked for the best walking locations and places where 10,000 steps can be guaranteed.

Photo: Gaynor Clarke