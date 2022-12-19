Wigan has had some good news stories this year amongst the doom and gloom
Good news stories: After a turbulent year these are some of the stories in 2022 that gave Wigan reason to be cheerful
There’s no doubt 2022 has been a difficult year for many, but in amongst the doom and gloom there have been some uplifting stories in Wigan.
By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 1:25pm
Here we look back on some of the brighter news in the borough starting in January through to December.
You can read the full stories using the search tool on the WiganToday home page.
1. JANUARY - Report names Wigan area as one of the best rural locations
A small corner of Wigan has been named as one of the poshest villages in the UK. A report researched by estate agents Savills and published by the Daily Telegraph names Haigh as one of 54 of the smartest rural locations. Haigh, which is one of only two areas of Wigan with its own parish council, was chosen for its striking architecture and its vast woodland park complete with its own former stately home.
2. FEBRUARY - Beauty spot named as one of prettiest places to walk in the UK
A popular beauty spot has been named as one of the top walking locations in the UK. Fairy Glen, near Appley Bridge, had seen a surge in visitor numbers since the coronavirus pandemic began, with thousands of people travelling from far and wide to enjoy the green space. It has now been ranked as the third prettiest walk in the UK in a new study by Parkdean Resorts, which looked for the best walking locations and places where 10,000 steps can be guaranteed.
3. MARCH - Wigan dad wins £100k by picking seven horse race winners in one day
A Wigan dad is celebrating a life-changing windfall after he picked the winners of seven horse races in a day. Lighting manufacturer Liam Worrall said he had forgotten he had had a punt in the free ITV7 competition until he found out late at night that he had hit the jackpot. He had correctly selected all five winners at the Cheltenham Festival during its first day of racing on Tuesday March 15 plus two further races from other meets to land the giant prize.
4. APRIL - Wigan residents have plenty to celebrate after scooping £7.9m in lottery
More than 400 residents in Wigan are celebrating after a combined lottery win of £7.9m. The post code sector WA3 1 in Lowton was revealed as a winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery earlier this week. Lucky players scooped between £14,815 and £59,260 and prizes were revealed at a special event at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.