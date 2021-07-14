Great-grandad, 93, is borough pub's oldest regular customer

Gordon Williams has been enjoying a glass of Joseph Holt beer for almost 75 years.

He is the oldest and longest-standing regular at the Cart and Horses in Astley and says he has no intention of changing his order.

Gordon Williams at the Cart and Horses

The great-grandad can be found in the pub at exactly the same time, four afternoons a week, enjoying two pints of the keg beer.

Mr Williams said: "I don't understand why more people of my age don't go to the pub.

"It`s so sociable, you never need to be lonely. And of course the beer is wonderful. Black has got a slightly tangy taste and it goes down really smoothly.”

Mr Williams was born in Wales and first came to Manchester as a teenager.

He chuckled that he first came north "to get away from an ex-girlfriend who was pestering him too much".

The father-of-two was married to Marion for, in his words, "66 years, seven months and nine hours”, but was widowed six years ago.

Drinking first at the Lord Nelson and Newmarket pubs in Pendlebury, where he began working at the local colliery, Mr Williams then became a regular at the Cart and Horses.

And for the last 40 years staff at the borough watering hole have been able to time his lunchtime appearances to the minute.

"We love it when Gordon comes in,” said landlady Elaine Brook. “We love to listen to his stories. And he's right about encouraging more elderly people to visit pubs like ours. They can feel safe, looked after and it`s such a warm and friendly atmosphere.”

Mr Williams is such a regular that lockdown played havoc with his regular visits.

So keen was he to get back into routine, that when pubs reopened, initially on condition drinks were bought with a meal, he purchased his lunchtime beer and ordered a meal at the same time.

But, he said, because it was "too early for me to eat, Elaine or her staff would come and deliver it to me in the afternoon which was wonderful.”

He added: “The Cart and Horses is such a big part of my life. I'm not interested in television. I like reading and I like people. It's just the perfect place to be.”