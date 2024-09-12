Tributes have been paid after the death of a “beloved” school governor and retired Wigan headteacher.

Robert David Ryder, known as David, spent 40 years working in education and was headteacher at St Paul’s CE Primary School, in Goose Green, for 27 of them until his retirement.

The son of a Pemberton beat bobby who was brought up in the town’s police house, he taught at primary schools in Beech Hill, Marus Bridge, St John’s Pemberton and Gidlow Middle School before becoming one of the youngest teachers to be appointed to a headship, at St Paul’s.

He was the chairman of governors at St Catharine’s CE Primary School in Scholes, where he was said to have “worked tirelessly for all the children and staff”.

Mr Ryder was also a licensed lay minister in the Liverpool diocese, attached to St Paul’s Goose Green and St James with St Thomas Poolstock, regularly leading and preaching at church services.

A profile on St Catharine’s Primary’s website states he enjoyed dancing, DJ work for charitable causes, caravan holidays and supporting Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic.

Friends say he always loved music and dancing and, following an event for which the entertainer failed to arrive, he unintentionally fell into the local DJ work. His gigs often involved teaching party-goers line dancing and always ended with his favourite Roy Orbison song In Dreams.

He is survived by his wife, two children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A statement on the school’s Facebook page said: “It is with great sadness we announce the death of Mr David Ryder, our beloved chair of governors.

"David has led the Saint Catharine’s family with love, dedication and professionalism. He was an outstanding chair of governors.

"David was a good friend to many people. He was so proud to lead Saint Catharine’s and worked tirelessly for all the children and staff. He will be deeply missed. I’m sure you will join me in offering deepest condolences to Mrs Ryder and the family.”

Team Rector for Church Wigan, Rev Canon Neil Cook knew David said: “David was one of the first people I met when I arrived in Wigan 14 years ago and I’m so grateful for the way he encouraged people, not least myself.

"He was always calm, always hopeful, balancing his serious work as a pastoral minister and education professional with his love of getting people together for parties.

"I know he will be greatly missed.”

Mr Ryder’s successor as head of St Paul’s, Alison Jackson, said: “Mr Ryder was the headteacher at Saint Paul’s CE Primary School in Goose Green for many years.

“He was a man of true faith who led a dedicated team of staff. Mr Ryder Inspired generations of local families and had an impact on many lives.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Further tributes have been paid to Mr Ryder on Facebook, including by his former pupils.

Gareth Grindle wrote: “He was my Headmaster at St Paul's Goose Green for the 7 years I was there. He was famous for his 'click of doom' and if he directed this at you in assembly, you knew you were in trouble! But was always a gentleman and always fair.

“After I left school, and even as an adult, whenever I'd bump into him we'd exchange a few words and he'd always say 'call me David', but I never did. Respected him far too much for that.

“RIP Mr Ryder.”

Wendy Green wrote: “One of the nicest men I have ever met and had the privilege of working alongside for many years on the governing body. A true gentlemen. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time.”

David Latimer said: “I remember him fondly as my headteacher at St Paul’s for all the seven years I was there. He was a good man and will be missed.”

James Taylor said: “My condolences to all the family as well as everyone at school. I first met David as Mr Ryder, my headteacher at St Paul's school. Then later as a ministry colleague when David became a reader & finally at St Cath's. Heart for children and Wigan. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Mr Ryder died on August 27, aged 80. A funeral will be held at St Paul’s Church, Goose Green, at 1pm on Wednesday, September 18, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.