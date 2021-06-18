Green-fingered Wigan residents keen to get the community growing

Members of the community join in the ‘Get Aspull Growing’ project at the Incredible Edible garden

With the summer now upon us, green-fingered residents have been encouraged to get involved with gardening and growing plants.

Community group Opportunities for Aspull was only set-up in February but it has already proved to be a big hit with locals.

It has culminated in the launch of a project called Get Aspull Growing at the Incredible Edible garden opposite the Co-op.

Pupils from Our Lady’s RC Primary School

Incredible Edible is a borough-wide idea that puts food at the heart of the community, by encouraging people to grow their own fruit, vegetables and herbs in communal areas.

Anyone is able to go to the garden and pick what they want for free, including blackcurrants, redcurrants, rhubarb, chives and onions.

Last week, the group held its first Get Aspull Growing school gardening days at Our Lady’s RC Primary School.

Every child in the school was able to plant a plant and take it home.

Carol Roby from The One House

Soon, every child in Aspull will have been able to do this, with the children learning about the importance of bees and other mini beasts.

They also learned more about where food comes from and planted flowers to feed the local bee population.

Neil West, a member of the Opportunities for Aspull group, said: “The Get Aspull Growing project was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

“The main purpose is to get people back together, as with Covid people have been quite isolated over the last 12 to 18 months.

“It’s about reconnecting the village and encouraging everyone to get involved with planting things.

“We’re getting all the schools in Aspull involved so every child can plant something to grow. We were at Our Lady’s school recently.”

And Neil said the group have a number of events planned including a ‘growing party’ at One House Aspull on August 1.

While on Saturday morning, volunteers from the group were involved with a litter pick.

He said: “We work closely with One House and with Coun Chris Ready on this project.

“Its gone down really well since we launched this and there’s been lots of positive comments from people in the community.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to get involved and find out where our green spaces are and make the most of them.”

To get involved with the project and for more information, people can visit Opportunities for Aspull on

Facebook.