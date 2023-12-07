Green fingers galore as Wigan allotments society holds night of celebration

A Wigan allotments society just keeps growing and growing!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group in New Springs held its annual prize-giving event, with entries from people of all ages and several awards handed out.

There was praise for ward councillors Laura Flynn, Ron Conway and Chris Ready, who have supported the society for more than 25 years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Coun Conway said it was an honour to be associated with the allotments.