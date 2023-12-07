News you can trust since 1853
Green fingers galore as Wigan allotments society holds night of celebration

A Wigan allotments society just keeps growing and growing!
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
The group in New Springs held its annual prize-giving event, with entries from people of all ages and several awards handed out.

There was praise for ward councillors Laura Flynn, Ron Conway and Chris Ready, who have supported the society for more than 25 years.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Coun Conway said it was an honour to be associated with the allotments.

“The cucumbers get bigger every year,” he said.

