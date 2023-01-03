Greyhound charity lands vital sponsorship deal after a prestigious award win

Makants Greyhound Rescue in Tyldesley has been announced as the winner of the esteemed Burns Charity of the Year award, courtesy of Burns Pet Nutrition.

One of six nominees, Markants will receive an ongoing supportive partnership with the natural food company, which will be tailored to its needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, which recognises and rewards the outstanding achievement of animal welfare organisations throughout the UK has run each year since 2015.

Makants Greyhound Rescue will receive an ongoing supportive partnership with the natural pet food company, which includes meeting all feeding needs for the charity for an entire year.

The deal will include meeting feeding needs for the charity of an entire year, typically the biggest overhead of any animal welfare charity. It will also provide staff training, dog training and all the feed for rehoming packs and multiple promotional opportunities.

Makants is a completely independent, self-funded charity and cares solely for greyhounds. Its rehoming team also remains in contact with the adoptive family during the first few months to offer any help or advice required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Burns, founder of Burns Pet Nutrition said “The Burns Pet Nutrition team and I are extremely passionate about supporting and giving back to the community in any way, shape or form possible, and the same goes for charities in need of the support they aren’t currently receiving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to working with Makants Greyhound Rescue throughout 2023 and, hopefully, they will feel the benefit of the support Burns Pet Nutrition can offer.”

The charity also takes its greyhounds to care homes for older people and to schools and youth groups such as Cubs, earning respect throughout the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result they have attended many community events such as Christmas light switch-ons and other charity happenings.

Everyone connected with the rescue is a volunteer and many have been with the charity since the rescue center was founded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder of Makants Greyhound Rescue, Siobhan Hoppley, said: “Being awarded the Burns Charity of the Year Award for outstanding achievement is a great honour. To be recognised for the work we do, and to have a supportive partnership with a company such as Burns Pet Nutrition, can only be hugely beneficial.

“We will be secure in the knowledge that our greyhounds, being fed on Burns products, will thrive in our care before ultimately finding their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad