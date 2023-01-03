Greyhound charity lands vital sponsorship deal after a prestigious award win
A Wigan borough charity which aims to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome retired and injured greyhounds has received an award which will provide continued support for its needs.
Makants Greyhound Rescue in Tyldesley has been announced as the winner of the esteemed Burns Charity of the Year award, courtesy of Burns Pet Nutrition.
One of six nominees, Markants will receive an ongoing supportive partnership with the natural food company, which will be tailored to its needs.
The scheme, which recognises and rewards the outstanding achievement of animal welfare organisations throughout the UK has run each year since 2015.
The deal will include meeting feeding needs for the charity of an entire year, typically the biggest overhead of any animal welfare charity. It will also provide staff training, dog training and all the feed for rehoming packs and multiple promotional opportunities.
Makants is a completely independent, self-funded charity and cares solely for greyhounds. Its rehoming team also remains in contact with the adoptive family during the first few months to offer any help or advice required.
John Burns, founder of Burns Pet Nutrition said “The Burns Pet Nutrition team and I are extremely passionate about supporting and giving back to the community in any way, shape or form possible, and the same goes for charities in need of the support they aren’t currently receiving.
"We are looking forward to working with Makants Greyhound Rescue throughout 2023 and, hopefully, they will feel the benefit of the support Burns Pet Nutrition can offer.”
The charity also takes its greyhounds to care homes for older people and to schools and youth groups such as Cubs, earning respect throughout the community.
As a result they have attended many community events such as Christmas light switch-ons and other charity happenings.
Everyone connected with the rescue is a volunteer and many have been with the charity since the rescue center was founded.
The founder of Makants Greyhound Rescue, Siobhan Hoppley, said: “Being awarded the Burns Charity of the Year Award for outstanding achievement is a great honour. To be recognised for the work we do, and to have a supportive partnership with a company such as Burns Pet Nutrition, can only be hugely beneficial.