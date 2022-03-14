Grieving family of Wigan teen still waiting for answers as witness fails to attend inquest

The body of 18-year-old Samson Price, from Goose Green, was found in Westwood Lodge on October 4, 2020.

A police investigation was launched and three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder, but were later released without charge due to a lack of evidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samson Price with mum Rosanna

His family is still waiting to find out exactly what happened to Samson and hoped they would get those answers when an inquest began today at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

But the hearing was adjourned when one of the witnesses failed to attend and coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh explained police had been unable to trace him.

He had issued a witness summons for Alexander Harold to attend the inquest, but it had not been served as no-one knew where he was.

Prof Dr Walsh said: “If I knew where Mr Harold was today, I would send a police officer. It is not the first time I have sent a police officer to pick someone up.”

Samson Price

Two other witnesses – Samson’s friends Patrick Brown and Logan Liptrot – attended the inquest by video-link after they had also been summoned to give evidence.

Samson’s parents Rosanna and Samson Price Senior, supported by their daughter Atlanta and other relatives in court, applied for the hearing to be adjourned to allow efforts to trace Mr Harold to continue.

After making further inquiries with the police, Prof Dr Walsh agreed to this request.

He said: “Because I know how important it is for you, members of the family, I am prepared to grant your application to adjourn.

"But I do have a proviso – this is the last adjournment. So if he can’t be traced by the time we get to the next hearing. I believe, subject to everything being the same, the inquest should proceed.”

The hearing will resume at 10am on Tuesday, May 3.

Afterwards, Samson’s family welcomed the adjournment of the inquest, but were disappointed that they had to wait longer for the answers they were seeking.

She said: “I wanted it to be resolved today. I don’t understand how we can have a full and fair inquest if one of them isn’t here. I don’t understand why they don’t want to be here.”

She also expressed disappointment that Mr Liptrot and Mr Brown had been allowed to attend the hearing by video-link, rather than in person.

Some witnesses are now allowed to give evidence at inquests in this way, with Prof Dr Walsh explaining the reasons for this included limits on the number of people allowed in court due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Price said: "I would like them to be in court because I would have liked to see them face-to-face and look them in the eye.

"I want justice. I want to know what happened to my child.”