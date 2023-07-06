Damon and Emma Wheeler’s daughter Sabre was 36 hours old when she died following birth complications.

The couple from Pemberton were told they were able to claim child benefits and child tax credits for eight weeks, which they later found out isn’t well known.

However when it comes to stillbirth parents aren’t entitled to claim them as the child is not breathing.

Damon and Emma with their daughter Sabre

The pair are now campaigning for change and to make people aware of the inequalities surrounding stillbirth.

Damon said: “Our pregnancy was absolutely fantastic until the very end.

"When my partner went in to be induced, she suffered a concealed placental abruption which means the blood doesn’t go away and you fill up with blood like a pressure cooker.

The pair are campaigning for more equality

"Due to it only being shown at the very last minute, my partner was passing away and when our daughter was born via a C-section she suffered catastrophic brain damage and her organs were failing.

"At the time we were told by the hospital bereavement team we were entitled to eight weeks’ child benefit and child tax credit because Sabre was breathing at the time of death.

"I informed universal credit what happened to Sabre and everything was done for us.

"What I’ve worked out since is ringing around different hospitals is a lot of them aren’t actually aware to pass this information on.

"But when it comes to stillbirth, by law they’re not entitled to claim either of them.

"I spoke to the child benefit and a few colleagues and was told you only get a stillbirth certificate and its because they can’t prove the number on the top right hand-side, they can’t claim.

"I managed to get hold of a copy and seen the EDA number which is logged with the Office of National Statistics.

"When I challenged the child benefit on this they admitted it is because they are not breathing.”

Damon believes that the situation is “morally wrong” and has written letters to numerous political figures on this issue and has only received a few responses.

He is planning on keeping contacting these people to make a change.

Damon said: “We were entitled to help towards the funeral costs and received bereavement counselling and stillbirth families get the same.

"When it comes to this eight-week child benefit that’s were everything changes.

"My personal view is that is utterly and morally wrong because we’re supposed to be a country of inclusion.

"I’ve written letters to the British government that it beggars belief this law is allowed to stand all these years later when it went through parliament in 2014.

"People are still saying ‘when are you going to acknowledge stillbirth?’

"If this was the same for people in our situation I think there would be a lot more backlash.

"The way they are treated is disgraceful, they get a tiny piece of paper and that’s it. The can’t claim a birth or death certificate like we can.

“I’ve had some responses back including from the Wigan MP Lisa Nandy but some departments I’ve received nothing back at all and I will be sending more letters.