A ceremonial event was held to mark the breaking of ground for Langtree care home in Standish, which was attended by residents of other homes, staff and community stakeholders.

The home is being built on Chorley Road alongside Worthington Lake and Lakeside care homes to complete Standish Care Village.

Care home resident Jim Carmichael breaks ground for the new Langtree care home

It will be Millennium Care’s eighth home and the care village is its most most ambitious project to date.

The village will provide continuity of care for residents and help meet the need for an increased number of EMI (elderly mentally infirm) care beds in the region.

The three homes in Standish Care Village will support varying needs, allowing residents to remain in a familiar setting as their condition changes.

Beth Brydges, executive assistant at Millennium Care, said: “This is a very exciting and pivotal moment in the development of the Standish Care Village and one that I have personally been honoured and privileged to work towards for the last three years.

The new care home will complete Standish Care Village

“Langtree is extremely unique in its design, with separate autonomous household clusters each with its own lounge and dining rooms. This design is future-proofed against a further pandemic and offers residents protection over localised viral outbreaks.

“We are very proud to have awarded all construction contracts to local contractors and will continue, where possible, to keep all of the work within the local area. This is a pledge to help support the community within the borough and feel that this ethos is very much aligned with Wigan Council’s ‘Deal’.”

Alessandro Caruso, co-founder of Alessandro Caruso Architects, said: “Every project we do is a new journey enriched by new people that influence and inspire every line of the project we trace. Many aspects of this unique design could not have been achieved without the extensive engagement carried out to date.

“ACA are proud to partner with Millennium Care and look forward to the evolution of Standish Care Village. Above all we are excited to learn how the community will benefit from it.”