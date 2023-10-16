News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Growing concerns for missing Wigan woman

Police have issued an appeal to locate a missing Wigan woman.
By Sian Jones
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The woman known only as Laura was last seen at 5.20pm on Friday October 13.

It is believed she may be in the Leigh/Abram area.

Read More
Horror of 'bombsite' neglected Wigan house with trees that are cracking pavement...
Laura was last seen on FridayLaura was last seen on Friday
Laura was last seen on Friday
Most Popular

Brenda is described as a white female, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair tied up in a ponytail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing quarter length black trousers and a dark

Police want to make sure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log 3716 of 13/10/23.

Related topics:PoliceWiganLeigh