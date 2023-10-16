Growing concerns for missing Wigan woman
Police have issued an appeal to locate a missing Wigan woman.
By Sian Jones
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
The woman known only as Laura was last seen at 5.20pm on Friday October 13.
It is believed she may be in the Leigh/Abram area.
Brenda is described as a white female, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair tied up in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing quarter length black trousers and a dark
Police want to make sure she is safe and well.
Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log 3716 of 13/10/23.