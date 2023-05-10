Haigh Fest 2017: Pictures from the popular Wigan music festival on its return after a six-year break
Who remembers Wigan’s very own Haigh Fest?
From 2002 to 2011 Haigh Woodland Park was the venue for the annual music festival, which returned in 2017 after a six-year gap but this time focussing more on local musicians and bands rather than well-known acts from outside the region.
The sun came out on Haigh Fest 2017 with bands including SecondSon, The Stetsons Electric and Inside View all performing before headliners the Relays.
Hundreds came out to enjoy the music. Were you one of them?
