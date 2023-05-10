News you can trust since 1853
Haigh Fest 2017: Pictures from the popular Wigan music festival on its return after a six-year break

Who remembers Wigan’s very own Haigh Fest?

By Jon Peake
Published 10th May 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:41 BST

From 2002 to 2011 Haigh Woodland Park was the venue for the annual music festival, which returned in 2017 after a six-year gap but this time focussing more on local musicians and bands rather than well-known acts from outside the region.

The sun came out on Haigh Fest 2017 with bands including SecondSon, The Stetsons Electric and Inside View all performing before headliners the Relays.

Hundreds came out to enjoy the music. Were you one of them?

Below are some of the performers and crowd at Haigh Fest 2017 - did you go?

Inside View perform at Haigh Fest at Haigh Woodland Park

Inside View perform at Haigh Fest at Haigh Woodland Park

Inside View perform at Haigh Fest at Haigh Woodland Park

From left, Danielle Fowles, Robyn Ferguson and Kathryn Brown from Highfield at Haigh Fest 2017

From left, Danielle Fowles, Robyn Ferguson and Kathryn Brown from Highfield at Haigh Fest 2017

The Stetsons Electric perform at Haigh Fest 2017

The Stetsons Electric perform at Haigh Fest 2017

