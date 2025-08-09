Haigh Woodland Park's annual Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer's Society

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST
Be Well Wigan hosted its Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park, with fund-raisers joining in the annual event to trek for a world without dementia and raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

People braved the wet weather to take on one of two walks – a pleasant 5km (3.1 mile) stroll or a shorter accessible route (approximately 20 mins) suitable for all abilities, including wheelchair users.

There was also a fun orienteering challenge for children and “forget-me-not” face-painting, plus branded Alzheimer’s Society clothing and accessories to buy.

It was the second memory walk to take place this year, following a Pennington Flash event.

Forget-me-not face painting

Be Well Wigan Memory Walk

Forget-me-not face painting Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Deputy mayor Coun Anne Collins cutting the ribbon at this year's memory walk

2. Be Well Wigan Memory Walk

Deputy mayor Coun Anne Collins cutting the ribbon at this year's memory walk Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The annual Be Well Wigan Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park

3. Be Well Wigan Memory Walk

The annual Be Well Wigan Memory Walk at Haigh Woodland Park Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The walk is in aid of dementia charities

4. Be Well Wigan Memory Walk

The walk is in aid of dementia charities Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

