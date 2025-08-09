People braved the wet weather to take on one of two walks – a pleasant 5km (3.1 mile) stroll or a shorter accessible route (approximately 20 mins) suitable for all abilities, including wheelchair users.
There was also a fun orienteering challenge for children and “forget-me-not” face-painting, plus branded Alzheimer’s Society clothing and accessories to buy.
It was the second memory walk to take place this year, following a Pennington Flash event.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.