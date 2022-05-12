As part of a wider survey around the masterplan for Haigh Hall, which launches tomorrow, people will be asked to choose their favourite gate design for Mowpin Lodge from three options by creative directors Al and Al.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “Since bringing Haigh Hall back under council control, we have committed to involving residents in every step of the decision-making process.

Gates with an eye design seen on the ceiling in Haigh Hall

"As one of the main routes to the hall, these gates are symbolic to the people of Haigh and Wigan so it’s important we get it right. I’m looking forward to seeing which design receives the most votes.”

All three designs have been created to reflect the history and heritage of Haigh and the hall.

The first design is based on Haigh Hall’s Bibliotheca Lindesiana, the family library of the earls of Crawford and Balcarres. It features a swan illustrated by the Earl of Crawford’s daughter Lady Jane Evelyn Lindsay in the stained glass she created for Wigan Parish Church.

The second design is based on Haigh’s 900-year mining history and features a miner’s shovel and pickaxe – the traditional tools used as an emblem of the National Union of Miners.

Gates with a swan illustrated by Lady Jane Evelyn Lindsay

The third design has an original Eye of Providence design by the 24th Earl of Crawford, which can be seen on plaster casts on the ceiling at Haigh Hall.

The survey launches tomorrow and closes on Friday, May 27. It will be available to complete online.