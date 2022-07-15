The council-backed event returns to Wigan town centre next month with a packed schedule of entertainment.

Long-term supporter Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is the headline sponsor this year.

Scott Williams, from Wigan Pride, with WWL's Paul Howard and Joseph Usher, and Coun Laura Flynn

Paul Howard, director of corporate affairs and executive sponsor for LGBTQIA+ inclusion, said: “We believe everyone is unique, and that our collective personal experiences and the way we embrace diversity amongst our staff helps to shape and enhance the way we provide healthcare for the people of Wigan borough.”

Wigan Pride – which is led by NHS Greater Manchester, the LGBT Foundation and local volunteers, along with the council – will take place on Saturday, August 13.

It has a serious message, campaigning for equality, and 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Pride events in the UK.

There will be a community parade to celebrate the borough’s LGBTQ+ community, along with a stage for professional artists and another for performances by young musicians and singers.

Scott Williams, chairman of Wigan Pride’s committee, said: “Alongside Pride’s important serious messages, this year we want to offer an event for everyone to enjoy, giving you a chance to party and be together again.

“The last few years have been challenging for almost everyone, so Wigan Pride 22 will have an upbeat 00s theme with an amazing line-up to be announced very soon.