A body has been found in the search for Wigan Observer’s resident GP columnist who went missing more than a week ago.

Cleveland Police were increasingly concerned for the welfare of Dr Zak Uddin, who had been taking a break from his writing duties for the paper since December due to health issues.

Dr Zak was last seen in the Chorley area on Monday May 12.

Officers believe he later travelled to Middlesbrough where his dark purple Volkswagen Touran was last seen in the Low Lane area at around 2.30pm that same day.

Now police have confirmed that sadly a body has been found.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing 44-year-old Zakariya Waqar-Uddin sadly found the body of a man earlier today (Wednesday May 21).

“Whilst the man has not yet been formally identified, Zakariya’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

“The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Dr Zak grew up in Euxton and was appointed a full time GP at the Surgery in Chorley in 2021.

He also worked as a GP at Standish Medical Practice and Buckshaw Village Medical Group.

Wigan Observer and Wigan Today editor Charles Graham said: "We are heartbroken to learn of Dr Zak's passing.

"He wrote a column for the Observer for several years and his contributions were greatly valued by readers and colleagues alike.

"Zak was a very kind and thoughtful man, offering help and advice to journalists, including me, when suffering from ill health.

"He will be hugely missed and our hearts go out to his family at this dreadful time."

People have also taken to social media to share their distress and condolences.

Kerri Jordan said: “Devastated to read this, he was a truly lovely, caring kind person. The only doctor to make me laugh when I was full of anxiety and he was so brilliant with my dad.”

Emma Webster added: “I just can't comprehend what's happened. Dr Uddin was a fantastic, kind doctor.

"He helped our family with the upmost compassion. This really is heart breaking. I hope you are at peace Dr Uddin.”