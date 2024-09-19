Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two-year-old boy who died following a freak accident at his Wigan home has been named, as emotional tributes begin to pour in.

Carter Walsh was seriously injured yesterday afternoon at a property on Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes.

Neighbours say the youngster was playing with his sister when a fireplace in the house toppled on top of him.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by emergency services, but he lost his battle for life a short time later.

Carter Walsh

An online fund-raising appeal has been created in memory of Carter, with hundreds of pounds donated within hours of it being launched.

Karen Glynn, who set up the page, wrote: “Hi my name is Karen. I am doing a GoFund page on behalf of my niece Samantha, who has tragically lost her two-year-old son Carter to a fatal accident.”

Tributes are being paid to Carter on Facebook, with some people using blue heart emojis in his honour.

Toni Marie Stone wrote: “RIP Carter Forever 2 thinking of all your family.”

Claire Louise wrote: “Thinking of my dear friends and their families at this devastating time. Fly high little man. May you forever look over your mummy my heart breaks for you both, here if you need anything. R.I.P LITTLE CARTER.”

Vikki Taylor wrote: “My heart is broke for you all r.i.p carter.”

Emergency services rushed to Fisher Close after the tragedy and the North West Air Ambulance was scrambled and landed on the fields at Parson’s Meadow.

It has been reported that Carter’s mum had gone to work, leaving his sister – who is of a legal age to supervise youngsters – in charge of the little boy.

They were dancing when the heavy fireplace somehow fell over.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 2.15pm, officers were called to reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child on Fisher Close, Wigan.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy later died at hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are supporting the family at this time.”

Donations to the appeal set up in memory of Cater can be made here.