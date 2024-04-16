Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Durham was fatally injured after a car was in collision with a motorbike carrying a rider and passenger on Ormskirk Road at its junction with Billinge Road at around 7.15pm on Saturday April 13.

Both became unseated, suffering serious injuries.

Because of the impact, Lewis died at the scene.

Lewis Durham

A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has since been released on bail.

Paying tribute to Lewis, his family said: “It is with great sadness that Lewis has been so tragically taken away from us.

"He sadly passed away in a road traffic accident in Wigan on Saturday April 13.

“The youngest in our family with the world at his feet.

"He’s left a huge hole in our family, our hearts are absolutely broken.

"He was always a happy, fun-loving character, who had everything going for him in life, loved by everyone and had the best of friends. A loving son, grandson, and little brother.

“We’d like to thank the emergency services and people who assisted him at the scene who comforted him in maybe his last moments. We’ll cherish every memory we have of you Lewis.

“We’re all beyond proud of you and will miss and love you forever.

"You’re now the brightest star in the sky Lewis.

"Love you forever and always Mam, Dad, Grandma, Granda, Nana, and your two big sisters.”

There deaths came after another borough tragedy on the roads. An elderly man was fatally injured after a Volkswagen Golf collided with his mobility scooter as it crossed Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton, on Friday April 12.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 87-year-old sadly passed away in hospital later the same evening.

A 30-year-old woman was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.