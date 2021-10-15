Help homeless people in Wigan to keep warm this winter

The Brick, which supports people facing homelessness and poverty, has launched its Wrap Up Wigan campaign in a bid to provide coats, hats, scarves and gloves to those in need.

Its outreach team supports on average 23 people a month, either alleviating or preventing them from sleeping rough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick wants people to donate their coats and other warm items to help homeless people this winter

With the universal credit uplift coming to an end, steeply increasing energy prices and fears of rising food prices, people across the borough could face increasingly difficult times ahead.

The Brick will continue to provide wrap-around support for people in crisis, who are homeless or who are facing food or fuel poverty. But this year they also want to be able to provide free winter coats and woollies for any individuals or families who need them.

The charity is asking individuals, businesses and community groups to donate any unwanted winter coats and other items, which are new or in good condition.

Keely Dalfen, finance and commercial director, said: “We have supported over 500 people who had become homeless and we provided 11,064 food parcels for families in crisis in the last 12 months.

“We are expecting these numbers to increase in light of the increasing cost of living, and we want to do as much as we can to help people through these difficult times.

“As the nights are getting darker and the temperatures are dropping, we want to wrap up the people who need our help and to provide them with coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

“We also need socks and underwear. Should anyone be able to donate any of these items of clothing, we would all be extremely grateful and will go some way to helping the people in our community in crisis.”

There are three drop-off points for coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks and new underwear. They are at The Brickworks, 4 Hodson St, Wigan, WN3 4EN; The Brick Shop, 160 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7EA; and The Brick Shop, 13 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA.