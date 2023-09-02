News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Help on hand for Wigan residents eligible for support through pension credits

Three Wigan organisations have joined forces to ensure residents are getting financial support during the cost-of-living crisis.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

According to Government statistics, an estimated 850,000 eligible households across the UK are not claiming pension credit, which is worth over £3,500 a year on average.

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough and Age UK Wigan Borough are now organising pop-up events to spread awareness of the help available.

Read More
International Bacon Day: 12 of the best places to get a bacon butty in and aroun...
Lisa Kidston, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice Wigan BoroughLisa Kidston, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough
Lisa Kidston, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The events support Wigan Council’s Here for You campaign, created in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Lisa Kidston, chief officer at Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “With the increasing rise in living costs, we want to make sure that people entitled to pension credit receive what they’re due.

"Receipt of guaranteed pension credit opens up other support, such as council tax reduction, free TV licences, help with NHS costs, cold weather payments and warm home discounts, so the value can really add up for claimants.”

The next pop-up event starts at 1pm on Wednesday, September 20 at Wigan Life Centre North.

Related topics:WiganCitizens AdviceGovernmentWigan CouncilAge UK