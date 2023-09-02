Help on hand for Wigan residents eligible for support through pension credits

According to Government statistics, an estimated 850,000 eligible households across the UK are not claiming pension credit, which is worth over £3,500 a year on average.

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough and Age UK Wigan Borough are now organising pop-up events to spread awareness of the help available.

The events support Wigan Council’s Here for You campaign, created in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Lisa Kidston, chief officer at Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “With the increasing rise in living costs, we want to make sure that people entitled to pension credit receive what they’re due.

"Receipt of guaranteed pension credit opens up other support, such as council tax reduction, free TV licences, help with NHS costs, cold weather payments and warm home discounts, so the value can really add up for claimants.”