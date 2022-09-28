Here are 15 beer-inspired baby names that Wigan parents-to-be might consider for Oktoberfest

While Olivia, Lily and Jayden are more likely to be monikers given to local youngsters at their baptism, Bavaria-based ABC Design has joined with Winstanleys Pramworld in Wigan, to celebrate the famous beer festival with a list of baby names inspired by ale.

The top 15 names take inspiration from beers and breweries around the world, with a nod to some of the few breweries allowed to supply beer to the centuries-old annual festival.

When you think about it, there are quite a few ale-related names

And maybe some aren’t as daft as they might seem at first sight!

Gender-neutral names

1. Artois

Despite the Belgian beer, Stella Artois’, less than ideal reputation in the UK, its namesake is actually a stunning region in France that inspired many Dutch painters’ artworks, including Vincent Van Gogh. The name Artois is a gender-neutral name of French origin.

Many beer names are steeped in history

2. Atlas

This is a name for beer enthusiasts extraordinaire - paying tribute to a unique blend of Brewer’s Gold and Slovenian wild hops that make the Atlas hop used to brew Pale and Belgian Ales. The unique name, Atlas, is gender-neutral and of Greek origin meaning "to carry” - derived from the name of the mythical Titan who bore the weight of the world on his shoulders. A name fitting for little adventurers, ready to take the world by storm.

3. Augustine

The Bavarian capital, Munich, is home to both Oktoberfest and its oldest brewery – Augustiner-Bräu. First mentioned by name in 1328, the brewery gives the perfect nod to any zythophil looking for a classic baby name, steeped in history. Augustiner-Bräu is also one of only six breweries allowed to provide beer at Oktoberfest. The name Augustine is a gender-neutral name of Latin origin that means "great” or “magnificent”.

4. Porter

Porter is a style of dark beer that originated in London during the 1700s - the name was first recorded in the 18th century and is thought to come from its reputation with street and river porters. The name Porter is a gender-neutral name of English origin, formerly an occupational surname for a gatekeeper or watchman deriving its origin from the old French word portier.

5. Paul / Paula

Another Bavarian brewery, Paulaner is a major player in the German beer world, and one of the few breweries allowed to provide beer at the Oktoberfest festival. Paulana can be

adapted to name variations including Paul and Paula, both of Latin origin meaning “humble” or “small”, ideal for a new baby.

Girls’ names

1. Abbey

Abbey Beers are produced in the traditional methods made famous by Belgian Trappist monks but are not actually brewed within the walls of a monastery. The namesake is a

subtle reference to the beer world and is of English origin meaning "nunnery”. The long form of the name, Abigail, also means “joy of the father” making it a meaningful choice for any growing family.

2. Amber

Amber Ale is characterised by its rich colour, much like the name, which is of English origin meaning “precious jewel”. Amber is a feminine name of French and Latin origin, meaning

“amber-coloured”. The gemstone name is derived from the Arabic Ambar, which means “jewel” and is a flawless fit for a precious new arrival.

3. Kristall

Erdinger is the world’s largest wheat beer brewery, and Kristall is one of its best-loved beers. Krystal is a feminine name of Greek origin coming from the ancient Greek word krystallos,

the name means “ice”, and refers to a variety of crystal gemstones, from emeralds to diamonds. The name can also be spelt Crystal, which pays homage to a type of hop commonly used for its aromatic properties - Crystal Hops.

4. Rona

A tribute to the popular Mexican beer, Corona, the name Rona is a girl’s name of Norse origin. A popular choice throughout Scotland, it means “rough island” or “mighty strength’”and shares its name with a remote Scottish island in the North Atlantic.

5. Stella

Whatever your thoughts on the beer, Stella could be a great name choice for a baby girl. The name has Latin origins, meaning “star” and has increased in popularity thanks to the iconic

ashion designer, Stella McCartney. Looking for something with a little more je ne sais quoi? Try the French version, Estelle.

Boys’ names

1. Arthur

Arthur is a classic name that is increasingly being shortened to Art or Artie. The name also belongs to the one and only Mr Guinness and means “strong as a bear” or “courageous”. A subtle choice for any connoisseur of Irish champagne and a perfect reminder that "good things come to those who wait” when it comes to choosing the perfect name.

2. Bud

Well known as the “king of beers”, Budweiser can be shortened to Bud or Buddy for a modern boy’s name. The name has increased in popularity thanks to Giovanna and Tom Fletcher naming their son Buddy in 2016. The names Bud and Buddy are of American origin meaning “messenger” or “friend”.

3. Carl

Probably the best name in the world? Joking aside, Carl is a great name for any fan of the global brewery, Carlsberg, and gives a modest acknowledgement to the beer world. The name Carl is of German origin and means ‘manly’ or “free man”.

4. Killian

If you like Celtic names, the name of George Killian’s Irish red beer might be up your street. Killian is a masculine name of Irish origin that is rich with meaning. A variant spelling of Cillian (perfect for any Peaky Blinders fan) the name comes from the Celtic word ceallach, and translates to “bright-headed” and “little warrior” - adorable.

5. Rudi

