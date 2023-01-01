News you can trust since 1853
Here are the best gyms and fitness centres in Wigan according to Google reviews

Many of us will have over-indulged during the festive period and will be looking to shed those extra pounds in 2023.

By Matt Pennington
3 minutes ago

So here is a list of 11 of the best fitness establishments across the Wigan borough, as hailed by Google reviews, to help us get back into shape and achieve one of the most common new year’s resolutions.

1. Crossfit - Wigan

Hosting many fitness classes and even Olympic Lifting, Crossfit boasts a 4.9/5 rating from 20 reviews. Unit 3 Richard St, Lower, Ince-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN3 4JN

2. wwig-28-12-22-Suits u Fitness-NWUpload.jpg

With 51 ratings on google, Suits U Fitness comes out strong with a flawless rating of 5/5. Unit 6b Link 25 Industrial Estate, Wigan Rd, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN4 0DA

3. TF1 Gym Limited - Newtown

Offering fitness classes for both adults and children, TF1 Gym Limited has a rating of 4.9/5 after 28 reviews. 15 Norfolk St, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9BJ

4. Fitness First - Wigan

Fitness First has received 385 reviews and has accumulated arating of 4.3/5. Stadium Way, Wigan WN5 0UN

