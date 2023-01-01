Here are the best gyms and fitness centres in Wigan according to Google reviews
Many of us will have over-indulged during the festive period and will be looking to shed those extra pounds in 2023.
By Matt Pennington
3 minutes ago
So here is a list of 11 of the best fitness establishments across the Wigan borough, as hailed by Google reviews, to help us get back into shape and achieve one of the most common new year’s resolutions.
1. Crossfit - Wigan
Hosting many fitness classes and even Olympic Lifting, Crossfit boasts a 4.9/5 rating from 20 reviews.
Unit 3 Richard St, Lower, Ince-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN3 4JN