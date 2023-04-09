Here are the locations where mobile safety cameras may appear across Wigan

Surveys show that up to 85 per cent of vehicles are travelling at or above enforcement levels in built up areas and 5mph over maximum speed limit in non-built up areas.

In the borough, there is 29 sites listed in which a speed camera vehicle can set up at any time on roads that are seen to be an area of concern.

Any vehicle mounted unit will be highly visible, clearly marking out their purpose.

Below is a list of where it is possible for the safety cameras to appear although they are not necessarily exact locations.

These are the borough roads with limits of 30 or 40mph:

A49 Warrington Rd roundabout with B5238 Poolstock Ln for approx. 600m in S direction (30mph)

A49 Wigan Rd from jct with Moss Grove to jct with Chorley Rd (30mph)

A5209 Almond Brook Rd jct with Preston Rd to B5206 (30mph)

A571 Pemberton Rd from jct with Homes House Ave for approx.1km in SW direction (30mph)

A572 Manchester Rd from jct with Clifton Ave to jct with East Lancs Rd (30mph)

A572 Newton Rd from jct with Silsden Ave to jct with East Lancs Rd (30mph)

A573 Wigan Rd between Wigan Rd Farm and Rectory Ave jct (30mph)

A574 Warrington Rd from jct with Chapel St to jct with A580 (30mph)

A58 Lily Ln from jct with Warrington Rd to jct with Hall St, Bamfurlong (30mph)

A58 Liverpool Rd between M6 and A49 Warrington Rd jct (30mph)

B5206 Upholland Rd from jct with Crank Rd to jct with A571, Billinge (30mph)

B5237 Bickershaw Ln jct with Barrack Rd to jct with Leigh Rd (30mph)

B5238 Scot Ln from watercourse to jct with Bolton Rd, Aspull (30mph)

B5239 Bolton Rd from Aspull Common to watercourse, Aspull (30mph)

Queensway from approx. 99m south of Green Ln to near jct with Regent Drive (30mph)

A5209 Crow Orchard Rd from near M6 roundabout to approx. 73m NW of Shevington Ln (40mph)

And here are the locations for 50 to 60mph areas where cameras may be placed:

A580 East Lancs Rd from jct with Chaddock Ln to approx. 1km SW (Eastbound) (50mph)

A580 East Lancs Rd from jct with Newton Rd for approx. 1km W (Eastbound) (50mph)

A580 East Lancs Rd from near jct with Higher Green Ln to near jct with Chaddock Ln (Westbound) (50mph)

A580 East Lancs Rd from near jct with Stone Cross Ln North for approx. 1km E (Westbound) (50mph)

A579 Atherleigh Way from approx. 215m S of jct with St Helen's Rd to jct with East Lancs Rd (50mph)

A580 East Lancs Rd from approx. 410m SW of jct with Higher Green Ln for approx. 1km SW (Eastbound) (60mph)

A580 East Lancs Rd from Dismantled Railway to Bowland Field in NE direction (60mph)

A580 East Lancs Rd from Dismantled Railway to Bowland Field in SW direction (60mph)

