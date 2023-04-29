Here is a list of all the street parties authorised to take place by Wigan Council over the coronation weekend

In Wigan borough dozens of roads will be sealed off with local authority permission as patriotic street parties are held, largely on coronation day itself – Saturday May 6 – and the day afterwards, with only one taking place on the bank holiday Monday when volunteering is the main focal point of festivities.

Almost 50 applications were made to Wigan Council for road closures – around half the number made for Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee last summer - but there will be others where town hall approval is not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also hosting two major events: The Big Coronation Lunch at Leigh Town Hall from 11am to 4pm on Sunday May 7 and a Coronation Party in the Park in Mesnes Park from 11am to 4pm on Monday May 8.

Will you be hosting or attending a street party over the coronation weekend?

The council has also been providing toolkits and templates to help families get kitted out in Royal colours for their own street parties.

The list is being published not so much for the benefit of neighbours who are taking part, but motorists so they know which streets to avoid and at what time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the streets where parties are being held:

Saturday May 6

Airton Place, Hawkley Hall, from the junction with Howden Drive to the end of the road: 2pm to 9pm;

Andover Crescent, Winstanley, from number 63 to 85: 9am Saturday to 10am Sunday;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, from number 1 to 35: 8am to 8pm;

Briar Close, Hindley Green, from the junction with Crossdale Road to the end of the road: 9am to 10pm;

Brindle Street, Hindley, from the junction with Castle Hill Road to the end of the road: noon to 9pm;

Central Avenue, Leigh, between the junctions with Warrington Road and Hooten Lane: 10am to 6pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clowes Crescent, Tyldesley, between the junctions with Stanley Field and Parr Bridge Pastures: noon to 11pm;

Crowther Drive, Winstanley, from number 38 to 73: 2pm to 10pm;

Cypress Road, Newtown, between the junctions with Almond Grove and Daisy Road: 8am to 6pm;

Ennerdale Road, Hindley, between the junctions with Windermere Road and Rydal Avenue: 11am to 7pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gadbrook Grove, Atherton, TBC: noon to 7pm;

Gidlow Avenue, Wigan, from the junction with Gidlow Lane to the end of the road: 10am to 11pm;

Henry Street, Leigh, from the junction with Hope Carr Road to the end of the road: noon to 5pm;

Langton Avenue, Standish, TBC: 1pm to 10pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malvern Avenue, Atherton, from the junction with Upton Road to the end of the road: 1pm to 11pm;

North Avenue, Leigh, between the junctions with Warrington Road and Hooten Lane: 10am to 6pm;

Oakwood Avenue, Ashton, between number 2 and 16: noon Saturday to 8am Sunday;

Oak Tree Close, Atherton, from the junction with Johnson Street to number 23: 1pm to 10pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Crescent, Wigan, from number 2 to 11: 10am to 6pm;

Shelley Drive, Abram, from number 25 to 43: noon to 10pm;

Strathmore Avenue, Ashton, between the junctions with Wentworth Road and Priory Road: noon to 9pm;

Walter Scott Avenue, Whitley: from number 19 to the end of the road: 11am to 10pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson Avenue, Golborne, from the junction with Moreton Close to the end of the road: 10am to 10pm;

Wensley Road, Lowton, from number 84 to 92: 11.30am to 9pm;

Weymouth Drive, Hindley Green, from number 13 to the Lulworth Drive end of the road: 1pm to 8pm;

Sunday May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballantyne Way, Lowton, from the junction with Stein Avenue to the end of the road: noon to 8pm;

Burnsall Avenue, Lowton, between the junctions with Hesketh Meadow Lane and Alder Road: 11am to 11pm;

Chiswell Street, Pemberton, from the junction with Conway Street to the end of the road: 2pm to 11pm;

Clegg Street, Astley, from the junction with High Street to the end of road: 2pm to 11pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coniston Avenue, Orrell, between the junctions with Douglas Drive and Thames Drive: 10am to 10pm;

Delphside Road, Orrell, between the junctions with Millcroft Avenue and Brooklands Drive: 11am to 9pm;

Dorset Road, Standish, from the junction with Sussex Close to number 11: 9am to 11pm;

Farm Meadow Road, Orrell, from number 1 to 22: 2pm to 11pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Lane, Golborne, from number 102 to Harvey Lane Bridge: 11am to 8pm;

Heather Grove, Ashton, from the junction with Upland Drive to the end of the road: 1pm to 8pm;

Holme Avenue, Swinley, between number 4 and 19: 2pm to 10pm;

Kenhall Road, Leigh, from the junction with Manchester Road to the end of the road: noon to 11pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenilworth Road, Lowton, from number 14 to 24: 2pm to 10pm;

Kirkless Street, Ince, between the junctions with Manchester Road and Florence Street: noon to 5pm;

Langfield, Lowton, from the junction with Ridgeway to the end of the road: 11am to 11pm;

Leigh Street, Aspull, from number 21 to 27: 11am to 11pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowacre, Standish, from the junction with Brookacre Close to the end of the road: noon to 11pm;

Norwood Avenue, Lowton, between the junctions with Newton Road and Craven Avenue: 10am to 10pm;

Prescott Street, Hindley, from the junction with Atherton Road to the end of the road: 10am to 9pm;

Railway Street, Hindley, from the pub to the railway bridge: 2pm to 6pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge, from the junction with Woodnook Road to number 11: 10am to 10pm;

Rushwood Park, Standish, from the junction with Primrose Lane to number 44: noon to 10pm;

Ruskin Crescent, Abram, between the junctions of Simpkin Street and Shelley Drive: 10am to 10pm;

Monday May 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad