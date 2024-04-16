Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to an inferno at a house on Warrington Road, Goose Green, in the early hours of Sunday April 14 where Barry Mason lost his life performing a supreme act of heroism.

Relatives have since revealed that he had escaped the fire after it broke out but then returned inside after realising his four-year-old son Ethan was still trapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He saved the boy – who has since undergone emergency surgery twice, is in an induced coma and remains seriously ill with 70 per cent burns to his body– but paramedics were unable to save the father.

Ethan Mason is fighting for his life after being rescued from his blazing family home by his dad Barry who did not survive

Four other occupants of the house also suffered lesser injuries.

A Gofundme page has been set up by relatives to help the family with funeral costs and for basic necessities as they had no time to recover any of their possessions.

And in the first 24 hours of its launching, the local community had rallied round with so many generous donations that the total had already topped £14k.

The scene of the fire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post on Gofundme from Ethan’s auntie Jessica read: “At around 1am my sister’s house went up in flames.

“Devastatingly we lost my brother-in-law and my beautiful little nephew has suffered over 86 per cent burns to his body.

"The last thing this man did was to run back into a burning house and save his little boy.

"Ethan has spent most of yesterday in surgery, and is now been placed in an induced coma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This next few days is crucial and he only now has around a 10 per cent chance of getting through this.”

Jessica later updated the post to say that after further assessment doctors had said that Ethan had suffered 70 per cent burns and his chances had improved slightly, but he was still very poorly.

She added: "He has a tremendously long and painful journey ahead of him, and due to a very high risk of infection, only his Mummy is allowed in to see him.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have set up this Gofundme to not only help with funeral costs but to help with clothing and other necessities for her other babies, and to help with the financial burden my sister will have to cope with on top of losing her husband and having her baby in hospital for god knows how long.

“Anything you can donate will be massively appreciated.”

Tributes have also poured in on both social media and to the Gofundme page.

One read: "Prayers for your entire family for strength at this time and healing prayers for your baby. I'm so sorry for the loss of your husband and home."

Another wrote: "My heart breaks for this family, thinking of you all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further message read: "I am so sorry for your loss and the pain you are going through as a family right now. Sending love and prayers."

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains in its early stages although police have concluded there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Following the incident, Wigan police’s district commander Chief Supt Clare Jenkins said: "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident who are currently receiving treatment for their injuries and also grieving a tragic loss.

"While our inquiries alongside Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service continue and are still in early stages we are confident it is an isolated incident that has no wider risk to the public.