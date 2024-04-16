Heroic Wigan dad lost his life saving his four-year-old son, relatives reveal
Emergency services were called to an inferno at a house on Warrington Road, Goose Green, in the early hours of Sunday April 14 where Barry Mason lost his life performing a supreme act of heroism.
Relatives have since revealed that he had escaped the fire after it broke out but then returned inside after realising his four-year-old son Ethan was still trapped.
He saved the boy – who has since undergone emergency surgery twice, is in an induced coma and remains seriously ill with 70 per cent burns to his body– but paramedics were unable to save the father.
Four other occupants of the house also suffered lesser injuries.
A Gofundme page has been set up by relatives to help the family with funeral costs and for basic necessities as they had no time to recover any of their possessions.
And in the first 24 hours of its launching, the local community had rallied round with so many generous donations that the total had already topped £14k.
The post on Gofundme from Ethan’s auntie Jessica read: “At around 1am my sister’s house went up in flames.
“Devastatingly we lost my brother-in-law and my beautiful little nephew has suffered over 86 per cent burns to his body.
"The last thing this man did was to run back into a burning house and save his little boy.
"Ethan has spent most of yesterday in surgery, and is now been placed in an induced coma.
“This next few days is crucial and he only now has around a 10 per cent chance of getting through this.”
Jessica later updated the post to say that after further assessment doctors had said that Ethan had suffered 70 per cent burns and his chances had improved slightly, but he was still very poorly.
She added: "He has a tremendously long and painful journey ahead of him, and due to a very high risk of infection, only his Mummy is allowed in to see him.
"We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything.
“I have set up this Gofundme to not only help with funeral costs but to help with clothing and other necessities for her other babies, and to help with the financial burden my sister will have to cope with on top of losing her husband and having her baby in hospital for god knows how long.
“Anything you can donate will be massively appreciated.”
Tributes have also poured in on both social media and to the Gofundme page.
One read: "Prayers for your entire family for strength at this time and healing prayers for your baby. I'm so sorry for the loss of your husband and home."
Another wrote: "My heart breaks for this family, thinking of you all."
A further message read: "I am so sorry for your loss and the pain you are going through as a family right now. Sending love and prayers."
The investigation into the cause of the fire remains in its early stages although police have concluded there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.