Hillsborough survivor to address Wigan churchgoers
A survivor of the Hillsborough Stadium football disaster is to tell a local congregation about how it changed everything – not just for life but for eternity.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:04am
On April 15 1989 Billy Ainscough was one of 24,000 Liverpool fans who descended on the Sheffield Wednesday venue for an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Nottingham Forest.
But that beautiful spring day was soon cloaked in darkeness as Billy found himself in the midst of a deadly crush which would claim 97 lives and injure over 700 more.