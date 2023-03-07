News you can trust since 1853
Hillsborough survivor to address Wigan churchgoers

A survivor of the Hillsborough Stadium football disaster is to tell a local congregation about how it changed everything – not just for life but for eternity.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:04am

On April 15 1989 Billy Ainscough was one of 24,000 Liverpool fans who descended on the Sheffield Wednesday venue for an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Nottingham Forest.

Case of environmental permit breaches at landfill sites near Wigan put off until...
But that beautiful spring day was soon cloaked in darkeness as Billy found himself in the midst of a deadly crush which would claim 97 lives and injure over 700 more.

Billy Ainscough
Billy was fortunate to survive that day but says that it had a huge impact on him then, still does and will forever.

He will tell his story at Parbold Evangelical Church at 7pm on Saturday March 11. All are welcome.

