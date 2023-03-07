On April 15 1989 Billy Ainscough was one of 24,000 Liverpool fans who descended on the Sheffield Wednesday venue for an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Nottingham Forest.

But that beautiful spring day was soon cloaked in darkeness as Billy found himself in the midst of a deadly crush which would claim 97 lives and injure over 700 more.

Billy was fortunate to survive that day but says that it had a huge impact on him then, still does and will forever.