Hilly and flat routes now available for Wigan Bike Ride

Organisers of the popular event have decided to offer riders the option of choosing their route, rather than everyone following the same 50-mile course as in previous years.

A spokesman for organising charity Joining Jack said: “Our fabulous fifth ride returns on Saturday, July 10, and we’ve got not one, but two routes!

“This year’s event will feature a hardcore and a highway route and it’s up to you to choose which road you will ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2019 Wigan Bike Ride

“Our first route will be a 50-mile ride like no other, featuring two huge landmarks from our previous rides: the famous Sheep House Lane climb and Parbold Hill.

“Our second route will be a much flatter 50 miles, taking in some of the sights from our previous rides but will be a gentler ride without the two iconic climbs

“But which one will you take?”

Cyclists are asked to choose their route when they register to take part, with those already signed up being contacted to state their preference.

It will be a welcome return for the event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a virtual event was held and this is also returning in July, with people challenged to complete 50 miles in one ride or several rides, either on one of the official courses or their own route.

It is open to people of all ages and abilities, wherever they are in the world, and they will be sent a medal after submitting their evidence by email.

The Wigan Bike Ride is one of Joining Jack’s flagship sporting events and raises thousands of pounds each year to help fund research into muscle-wasting condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The Wigan 10k, which is organised by the same team, will return in September.

To find out more about the Wigan Bike Ride and sign up, go to www.wiganbikeride.co.uk.

Both routes can be viewed in full on the website before making your choice.

Entry costs £22 for the main event and £20 for the virtual ride, with Team JJ cycling jerseys also available to buy.