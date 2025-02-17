Hindley Green St John's CE Primary reception tots: Class Act

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
St John's Primary School, Hindley Green, part of Quest Trust, is proud to showcase its reception class. And the children are proud to follow the school rules: be ready, be respectful and be safe. This term, the children have been busy working in the continuous provision areas and developing their phonetic skills through the Essential Letters and Sounds (ELS) programme. They have been enjoying exploring reading, in particular their book of the week, The Story Orchestra, which encouraged them to listen to a variety of music and mark make to the pitch and tempo of the sounds they could hear.

If your school, nursery or group would like to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Reception class at St John's C of E Primary School, Hindley Green.

