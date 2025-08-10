Hindley Museum remembered in 10 pictures

For many decades Hindley Museum gave Wigan visitors a glimpse of the local past, but 14 years ago it shut its doors for the last time when funding dried up. The attic room above the town centre library was a magnet for visitors for as long as most people can remember, displaying all manner of donated artefacts, documents and memorabilia, while hosting special themed displays, school visits, meetings and talks.