We hope this little gallery conjures up happy memories.
1. What was washing day like in the good old days? Pupils from Hindley St Peter's School were the last to visit Hindley Museum, run by Hindley Historical Society
. Photo: s
2. Hindley Museum at Christmas in 1984
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Hindley Museum was re-opening in 2002 with a 21st century appeal cries Coun Jack Topping
. Photo: Geoff Shryhane
4. Finding about life in a Victorian times cobbler's shop were Matthew Hughes and Keiron Furlong at Hindley Museum. They were enjoying a Victorian day courtesy of Dianne Teskey, learning officer from Wigan History Shop
. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.