Hindley Museum remembered in 10 pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
For many decades Hindley Museum gave Wigan visitors a glimpse of the local past, but 14 years ago it shut its doors for the last time when funding dried up. The attic room above the town centre library was a magnet for visitors for as long as most people can remember, displaying all manner of donated artefacts, documents and memorabilia, while hosting special themed displays, school visits, meetings and talks.

We hope this little gallery conjures up happy memories.

1. What was washing day like in the good old days? Pupils from Hindley St Peter's School were the last to visit Hindley Museum, run by Hindley Historical Society

. Photo: s

2. Hindley Museum at Christmas in 1984

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Hindley Museum was re-opening in 2002 with a 21st century appeal cries Coun Jack Topping

. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

4. Finding about life in a Victorian times cobbler's shop were Matthew Hughes and Keiron Furlong at Hindley Museum. They were enjoying a Victorian day courtesy of Dianne Teskey, learning officer from Wigan History Shop

. Photo: Frank Orrell

